Election Commission calls important meeting in Quetta today

Election Commission calls important meeting in Quetta today

  • The Chief Commissioner will preside over the meeting.
  • Important officials will participate in the meeting.
  • IG and Chief Secretary will brief about the administrative and security situation.
 Islamabad: The election commission has called an important meeting in Quetta on Wednesday to review the results of the general elections, Bol News reported.

According to details, the chief election commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, will preside over the meeting.

In the meeting, the Election Commission officials, Inspector General of Police (IGP), and Chief Secretary will participate.

In addition to that, the election in Balochistan will be reviewed in the meeting.

However, the Chief Secretary and IG will give a briefing on the administrative affairs and security situation in Balochistan.

Moreover, on the other hand, the Chief Election Commissioner will issue important instructions regarding the preparations for the general elections.

Also Read

CEC Raja calls meeting in Sindh to review election preps
CEC Raja calls meeting in Sindh to review election preps

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has summoned an important meeting in...



Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has summoned an important meeting in Sindh to review election preparations in the province.

CEC Raja accompanied by the Secretary Election Commissioner and other officers of the Commission will reach Karachi on Monday.

The meeting to review election preparations will be held at the Chief Secretary’s office on Tuesday.

In the meeting, CEC will give a briefing regarding the elections in the province.

