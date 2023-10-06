Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Electricity rates set to rise in October bills for FCA customers

Electricity rates set to rise in October bills for FCA customers

Articles
Advertisement
Electricity rates set to rise in October bills for FCA customers

Electricity rates set to rise in October bills for FCA customers

Advertisement
  • NEPRA has approved a Rs. 1.71 per unit increase in electricity prices.
  • Originally proposed at Rs. 1.82 per unit, NEPRA reduced it to Rs. 1.71 per unit.
  • NEPRA approved a higher increase of Rs. 3.28 per unit for bills from October 2023 to March 2024.
Advertisement

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has given the green light for an increase in electricity prices by Rs. 1.71 per unit.

This increase is because of something called Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA), and it will affect all types of electricity consumers. You’ll see this increase in your electricity bills for October 2023, but it’s based on the units of electricity you used in August 2023.

Originally, the power companies (DISCOs) wanted to raise the electricity rates by Rs. 1.82 per unit for the power you used in August 2023. But now, NEPRA has approved a smaller increase of Rs. 1.71 per unit.

It’s worth noting that NEPRA also approved a bigger increase of Rs. 3.28 per unit for electricity bills from October 2023 to March 2024.

Also Read

NEPRA concludes public hearing seeking hike in FCA
NEPRA concludes public hearing seeking hike in FCA

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story