Electricity rates set to rise in October bills for FCA customers

NEPRA has approved a Rs. 1.71 per unit increase in electricity prices.

Originally proposed at Rs. 1.82 per unit, NEPRA reduced it to Rs. 1.71 per unit.

NEPRA approved a higher increase of Rs. 3.28 per unit for bills from October 2023 to March 2024.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has given the green light for an increase in electricity prices by Rs. 1.71 per unit.

This increase is because of something called Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA), and it will affect all types of electricity consumers. You’ll see this increase in your electricity bills for October 2023, but it’s based on the units of electricity you used in August 2023.

Originally, the power companies (DISCOs) wanted to raise the electricity rates by Rs. 1.82 per unit for the power you used in August 2023. But now, NEPRA has approved a smaller increase of Rs. 1.71 per unit.

It’s worth noting that NEPRA also approved a bigger increase of Rs. 3.28 per unit for electricity bills from October 2023 to March 2024.

