Electricity tariff for Karachiites raised by Rs 4.45 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The electricity tariff for Karachi has been raised by Rs 4.45 per unit, as per the decision made by Nepra. The Power Division has officially notified this increase.

This adjustment pertains to the first quarter of the previous fiscal year, and the additional charges from K-Electric consumers will be collected in October and November 2023.

For K Electric customers, the electricity rate has gone up from Rs 1.49 to Rs 4.45 per unit.

Earlier, on September 8, the National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a tariff rate increase of Rs 1.46 per unit, citing the July monthly fuel adjustment. NEPRA has also issued a notification regarding this electricity price hike.

The increment will be reflected in the September bills, according to the Nepra notification. However, it’s worth noting that the hike will not be applicable to Lifeline and K Electric customers.

Previously, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) responded favorably to a relief plan in Pakistan worth Rs 15 billion, which aims to provide financial assistance to electricity consumers. It has been revealed by insiders that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) played a crucial role in securing this relief package from the IMF.