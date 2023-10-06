European Parliament extends GSP Plus status for Pakistan

The European Parliament has approved an extension of the generalized scheme of preferences (GSP) regulations, originally designed to support developing nations, including Pakistan.

These GSP Plus regulations will now remain in effect until 2027. The parliamentary vote resulted in 561 in favour, five against, and two abstentions in favour of extending the existing rules concerning generalized tariff preferences.

Minister for Commerce Gohar Ijaz conveyed this significant development, stating, “Alhamdulillah, I am pleased to share that the EU MEPs have decided to roll over the rules on the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) till 2027. The European Council is expected to give its final approval for the extension of the current Scheme soon”.

He added, “I take this opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s commitments under the Scheme for the betterment of all. I wish to thank the EU Parliament for living up to its commitment to facilitate trade from developing countries.”

