Ex-PTI MNA Mir Jan Jamali joins PML-N

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Former MNA Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Mir Jan Muhammed Jamali has joined the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Bol News reported on Saturday.

PML-N district president Azhar Laghari confirmed the news saying that Mir Jan Jamali, after joining the PML-N had left along a party rally from Rahim Yar Khan to welcome former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

The former member of National Assembly left in Azhar Laghari’s vehicle.

On October 20, police had arrested Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Kamran Bangash.

According to the police, former education minister Kamran Bangash had been arrested from his residence in Chamkani, Peshawar.

Police had said that Kamran Bangash was initially shifted to Chamkani police station and later again to an unknown location.

On the other hand, the police had refused to provide details regarding the arrest of former provincial minister Kamran Bangash.

Cases had been registered against Kamran Bangash in various police stations related to the incidents of May 9 and 10, but he had obtained pre-arrest bail in various cases.