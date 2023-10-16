LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) senior leader Farrukh Habib has accused the party Chairman Imran Khan of adopting a violent path instead of a peaceful one after the vote of no confidence.

Habib, who had been missing for long, unexpectedly appeared before the media and made these accusations during a press conference on Monday.

Leaders of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langriyal and others were present on the occasion.

“We had struggled to make Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan,” he added and maintained that some spiritual people had helped him understand things and decided to part the ways with the PTI and announced to join the IPP.

Habib said that they had taken the country to the path of violence after April 9 inspite of the fact the vote of no confidence was held in a constitutional manner.

Habib further blamed the party chairman that he did not let them sit in peace and always created the mind of resistance by adopting violent protests on the streets after April 9.

He added that he had not been in contact with his family for the last five months.

He recalled that Imran Khan made up the minds of leaders and workers that institutions did not allow to do politics and run the country smoothly.

He kept inciting violence by keeping the flag of Pakistan behind him and instead of adopting the path of a ballot he showed workers the path of the bullet, the PTI senior leader accused.

He recalled that he had never committed violence even in students’ politics in past.