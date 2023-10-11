Fed Cabinet approve candidates for key vacant NAB posts: sources

Articles
Sources privy to Federal Cabinet approving the appointment of Sohail Abdul Nasser as Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Besides, sources also reported that the cabinet also approved the appointment of Ehtisham Qadir as NAB Prosecutor General.

The appointment was finalized in a meeting between the federal cabinet and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday.

In the meeting, approval of appointment of financial adviser for privatization of PIA was also discussed.

The Federal Cabinet ratified the decisions of the ECC and Privatization Cabinet Committee.

Besides, the many aspects and law and order situation of the country was reviewed in detail.

