FIA Immigration detains most wanted accused in Karachi

Articles
Karachi: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration operation has taken a major turn in the city. The most wanted accused by Punjab police failed to escape from Karachi Airport and was immediately detained on Sunday.

According to details, the accused Abdullah Ahmed’s name was included in the most wanted persons list.

Interestingly, the accused wanted to escape on the pretext of paying Umrah from Karachi Airport. As soon as they reached the immigration counter, the details of the accused came out.

On behalf of the FIA officials, the Punjab Police was informed. Added to that, the suspect was involved in robberies and other serious crimes.

Furthermore, the Punjab police had included the accused’s name in the list of most wanted persons through home departure, so he could not flee the country.

The suspect wanted to go to Saudi Arabia on a Saudi Airlines flight. The immigration staff offloaded the passenger due to the inclusion of his name in the most wanted persons list.

However, the FIA has handed over the wanted accused to the Punjab Police.

FIA offloads four passengers in Lahore
Passengers are going to Saudi Arabia. They travel to various countries to...

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency’s immigration has offloaded four beggers going to Saudi Arabia at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The passengers went to Saudi Arabia to beg under the guise of Umrah. The accused were to be received by Pakistani agents on arrival in Saudi Arabia.

According to details, Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore arrested four passengers for further investigation.

