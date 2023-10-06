FIA offloads four passengers in Lahore

Passengers are going to Saudi Arabia.

They travel to various countries to beg.

The accused were to be received by Pakistani agents upon arrival.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s immigration has offloaded four beggers going to Saudi Arabia at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The passengers went to Saudi Arabia to beg under the guise of Umrah. The accused were to be received by Pakistani agents on arrival in Saudi Arabia.

According to details, Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore arrested four passengers for further investigation.

The spokesperson for FIA said that the passengers include two women and two men. However, the accused have gone to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq several times to beg.

In the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that half of the money earned through begging was to be given to the sub-agent.

Earlier, the FIA Immigration has taken action at Sialkot Airport. A passenger traveling on an illegal passport was offloaded.

According to details, the accused, named Akhlaq Farooq, strives to travel on the passport of Zahid Imran.

However, the accused was going to Greece on flight number QR63. The preliminary investigation indicates that Farooq received the said passport from a relative.