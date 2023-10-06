Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
FIA offloads four passengers in Lahore

FIA offloads four passengers in Lahore

Articles
Advertisement
FIA offloads four passengers in Lahore
Advertisement
  • Passengers are going to Saudi Arabia.
  • They travel to various countries to beg.
  • The accused were to be received by Pakistani agents upon arrival.
Advertisement

The Federal Investigation Agency’s immigration has offloaded four beggers going to Saudi Arabia at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The passengers went to Saudi Arabia to beg under the guise of Umrah. The accused were to be received by Pakistani agents on arrival in Saudi Arabia.

According to details, Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore arrested four passengers for further investigation.

The spokesperson for FIA said that the passengers include two women and two men. However, the accused have gone to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq several times to beg.

In the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that half of the money earned through begging was to be given to the sub-agent.

Also Read

FIA offloads man travelling to Greece on illegal passport
FIA offloads man travelling to Greece on illegal passport

The accused was named Akhlaq Farooq. He travels on the passport of...

Advertisement

Earlier, the FIA Immigration has taken action at Sialkot Airport. A passenger traveling on an illegal passport was offloaded.

According to details, the accused, named Akhlaq Farooq, strives to travel on the passport of Zahid Imran.

However, the accused was going to Greece on flight number QR63. The preliminary investigation indicates that Farooq received the said passport from a relative.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story