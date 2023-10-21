FIA recovers currencies worth Rs200 mn from suspects involved in hawala, hundi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested three suspects involved in hawala and hundi during a raid in Wahab Arcade building on MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, Bol News reported.

The FIA officials said the arrested suspects have been identified as Muhammed Shahid, Muhammed Hussain and Abdul Rasheed.

They said 32,700 US dollars, 15,000 Saudi Arabian Riyal, 800 Dirhams and 98.8 million Pakistani rupees were recovered from the suspects.

On September 12, in its ongoing crackdown on people involved in ‘Hawala Hundi’ and illegal foreign exchange, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested six accused including an Afghan national from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the FIA Spokesman, the actions were taken on intelligence-based information in the Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Abbottabad districts of the province.

Advertisement

He had said an accused, named Zaheer Ullah involved in Hawala Hundi was arrested from Lakki Marwat while two accused namely Abdul Malik and Abdullah Nazir were arrested from Kohat. Two other accused identified as Badshah Noor and Jahanzeb were arrested from Dera Ismail Khan while another accused, Izzat Ullah, an Afghan national was arrested from Abbottabad.