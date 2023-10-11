FM Jalil, ECO Sec General discuss regional cooperation

FM Jalil, ECO Sec General discuss regional cooperation

Articles
Advertisement
FM Jalil, ECO Sec General discuss regional cooperation

FM Jalil, ECO Sec General discuss regional cooperation

Advertisement

The Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Secretary General Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri on Wednesday discussed ways to promote and enhance regional cooperation.

The two leaders met in Shusha, Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting of ECO.

FM Jalil Abbas reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the vision of ECO, its goals and objectives.

The ECO secretary general Khusrav Noziri lauded Pakistan’s role in promoting development and connectivity in region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story