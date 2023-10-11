FM Jalil, ECO Sec General discuss regional cooperation

The Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Secretary General Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri on Wednesday discussed ways to promote and enhance regional cooperation.

The two leaders met in Shusha, Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the Ministerial meeting of ECO.

FM Jalil Abbas reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the vision of ECO, its goals and objectives.

The ECO secretary general Khusrav Noziri lauded Pakistan’s role in promoting development and connectivity in region.