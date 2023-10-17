FM Jilani to raise serious concerns at OIC over Gaza situation

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani assured to raise Pakistan’s grave concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in the Ministerial Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee.

FM Jilani will emphasize the urgent necessity for a ceasefire, the lifting of the siege, and the provision of relief aid to the suffering population in Gaza.

The OIC has convened this open-ended Ministerial Meeting, scheduled for October 18 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss the crisis in Gaza and the dire humanitarian conditions faced by its inhabitants.

In addition to his statement at the Ministerial Meeting, FM Jilani will also engage in bilateral meetings with fellow foreign ministers from other OIC member states on the sidelines of the event.