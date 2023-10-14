FM receives call from UAE counterpart; Gaza situation discussed

The FM of the UAE telephoned Pakistan FM.

The caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, tweeted about the phone call between his counterpart, UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

The Foreign Minister said there was a discussion on Gaza tension and the efforts to reduce the tension in telephonic communication.

Received a call from HH Sheikh #Abdullah_bin_Zayed, Foreign Minister of UAE . We discussed escalating situation in #Gaza , the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians. A coordinated response was emphasised. — Jalil Abbas Jilani (@JalilJilani) October 14, 2023

Earlier, the Interim Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani on Sunday expressed deep concerns over the rising tension and escalating hostility between Palestine and Israel.

Palestinian group Hamas on Saturday launched 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, alongside armed gunmen infiltrating parts of the southern region of Israel.

At least 300 Israelis were reported to be killed and over 1590 others to sustain injuries after the Palestinian group Hamas launched “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”.