Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on night of 19/20 October 2023 conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in area of Semu Wanda, Lakki Marwat District, on reported presence of terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between our troops and terrorists, resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while one terrorist injured and apprehended by security forces.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

A cache of arms, equipment and explosives was also recovered during the operation. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier on Thursday, two clashes with terrorists in South Waziristan occurred, the ISPR said.

It said that six terrorists were killed in the clash in Ghariom whereas three soldiers were martyred in these clashes.

The ISPR said Hazrat Zaman alias Khawre Malashal is among the slain terrorists. was wanted in several cases.

Three sons of the country were martyred in the fierce firing.

The martyrs include Lance Lanique Tabsul Haque, Sepoy Naeem Akhtar and Sepoy Abdul Hameed.