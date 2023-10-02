Fuel price adjustment in power bills: Top court adjourns hearing till Oct 16

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of 1,090 pleas, demanding to declare fuel price adjustment in the electricity bills as illegal, till October 16, Bol News reported.

The Supreme Court said it would announce its verdict on October 16 after hearing the arguments. It also said that the facility of video link would not be provided during the hearing.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said all the litigants should come to Islamabad and give their arguments. A three-member bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case.

At the onset of the hearing, the chief justice directed the additional attorney general to prepare for the case in half an hour, whereas, the additional attorney general said the attorney general wanted to give arguments himself, therefore some time should be given.