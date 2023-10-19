Gaza presents city of ruins; Muslim rulers cowardly silence: JI chief

More than 500 pregnant women were martyred.

The US president gave a clean slate of massacres.

4,000 tons of phosphorus has been used so far.

Advertisement

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraju Siraj-ul-Haq has addressed Gaza; he said there has been an uprising in Gaza for the past twelve days, Bol News reported.

The JI chief said that Israel used 4,000 tons of phosphorus in the last couple of days, and the use of prohibited weapons continues.

He further said Gaza presents a city of ruins, with thousands of people buried under the rubble.

Unfortunately, Israel has left neither hospitals nor schools; more than 500 pregnant women have been martyred so far, but there is no accountability.

While extending his press, he said that the doctors of the hospital say that even their own family members have been martyred.

On the other hand, the United States (US) president visited Israel and gave Israel a clean slate of massacres.

Advertisement

Previously, the US Secretary of State made three visits and announced the continuation of the attack.

While criticizing Muslim rulers, the chief JI said, The Muslim rulers are keeping a cowardly silence.

He added that the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) meeting was nothing but a traditional statement.

The Ameer of JI asked the people, How long can 2.5 million people stand against the oppression of Israel?

The senior politician suggests, in view of the Palestinian people, that Palestine has three routes: one is to accept slavery; another is to withdraw from Al-Aqsa Mosque; and the third is the way of struggle, and Palestine has taken the way of struggle.

However, the western world has chosen Israel, so why don’t the Muslim countries stand with Israel? The senior politician also demanded the reason for the purpose of the 7400000 army of Muslim countries.

Advertisement

There is helplessness, there is silence, there is a statement of reproach from somewhere, and then they also talk loudly about how we have been reproached. The world of Islam should go ahead and play a role in saving Palestine.

This is the moment it should be stopped; otherwise, everyone knows the map of Greater Israel.

Also Read JI chief appeals to people to help Gaza Gaza is facing such difficulty as has never been found in human...

Earlier, the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq, said on Tuesday that there is no such difficult day in human history as Gaza is facing now.

The JI leader urges and requests that the Muslims of the world take steps before Gaza becomes a pile of corpses.

Siraj ul Haq further added that the Islamic world is not affected by statements and condemnations.

Advertisement