Giving election date not mandate of caretaker govt: Solangi

Murtaza Solangi, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, has clarified that it is not the responsibility of the caretaker government to set the date for the upcoming general election in Pakistan.

He emphasized that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is an autonomous constitutional institution, and he has been in constant contact with the ECP since assuming office.

Solangi expressed his complete confidence in the ECP’s capability and leadership, assuring that the elections will take place on the date determined by the Election Commission.

Regarding the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Solangi noted that it is one of the major political parties in Pakistan and during the election phase, all parties have the freedom to express their stance on important issues.

He highlighted that the media in Pakistan enjoys freedom, and the courts are independent.

Advertisement

Solangi affirmed that all registered political parties have equal opportunities in the upcoming elections, and the caretaker government and ECP will ensure a level playing field.

Solangi clarified that there is no ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as a political party.

Regarding privatization, he mentioned that the process was initiated by the previous parliament and government, and the caretaker government is bound to implement those decisions.

While Solangi expressed his ideological opposition to the privatization of public broadcasters, he noted that decisions on fundamental changes in national broadcasters were not within the caretaker government’s mandate.

Addressing the issue of deporting illegal immigrants, the minister stated that Pakistan has hosted a significant number of refugees over the past four decades.

He emphasized that those residing illegally in the country should voluntarily leave by October 31, after which forcible eviction measures would be taken.

Advertisement

The minister underscored Pakistan’s commitment to defending its state and citizens, particularly in securing its national borders. He clarified that the return of Nawaz Sharif, the leader of one of Pakistan’s largest political parties, is unrelated to the caretaker government.

He acknowledged that Nawaz Sharif did not flee the country illegally and that the law would take its course upon his return.

Regarding the PTI election campaign, Solangi regarded it as an internal matter of the party and stressed that political parties historically conduct their election campaigns under various circumstances, with no restrictions on PTI in that regard.