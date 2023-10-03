Gold price in Pakistan stands at Rs202,000 Oct 3

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan remained steady at Rs202,000 on October 3rd. On that day, a tola of pure 24-karat gold was being traded at this rate, while the price for 10 grams of gold stood at Rs173,182.

It’s worth noting that gold prices in Pakistan can undergo multiple fluctuations within a single day due to global market dynamics. The All Pakistan Jewelers Association, which typically provides daily gold price updates, has refrained from doing so since September 5, 2023.

The absence of official gold rates has led to confusion among consumers visiting jewelry shops. As a result, individuals who closely follow the gold market are advised to remain vigilant, as rates continue to shift in response to global developments in the gold industry.