Gold price in Pakistan traded at Rs189,900/ tola on Oct 6

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold price in the country stood at PKR 189,900/ tola on Friday, October 6, 2023.
However, the gold rate for per 10g was traded at Rs 164,180 in the bullion market.
Gold rates in the country’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 189,900
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 189,900
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 189,900
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 189,900
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 189,900
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 189,900
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 189,900
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 189,900
|PKR 2,465
Advertisement
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 189,900
|PKR 175,540
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 164,180
|PKR 150,497
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 16,418
|PKR 15,050
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.