Gold price in Pakistan traded at Rs189,900/ tola on Oct 6

KARACHI: The gold price in the country stood at PKR 189,900/ tola on Friday, October 6, 2023.

However, the gold rate for per 10g was traded at Rs 164,180 in the bullion market.

Gold rates in the country’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 189,900 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR 189,900 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR 189,900 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR 189,900 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR 189,900 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR 189,900 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR 189,900 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR 189,900 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 189,900 PKR 175,540 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 164,180 PKR 150,497 Per Gram Gold PKR 16,418 PKR 15,050

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.