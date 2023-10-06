Gold price in Pakistan traded at Rs189,900/tola on Oct 6

KARACHI: The gold price in the country stood at PKR 189,900/ tola on Friday, October 6, 2023.

However, the gold rate for per 10g was traded at Rs 164,180 in the bullion market.

Gold rates in the country’s different cities:

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 189,900PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 189,900KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 189,900PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 189,900PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 189,900PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 189,900PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 189,900PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 189,900PKR 2,465
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 189,900PKR  175,540
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 164,180PKR 150,497
Per Gram GoldPKR  16,418PKR 15,050

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

