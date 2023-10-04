KARACHI: Gold price in Pakistan has witnessed a significant decline, with a decrease of nearly Rs10,000 per tola. This drop has occurred despite a positive trend in the global gold market.

According to data supplied by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the cost of 24-carat gold has decreased by Rs9,450, resulting in a new price of Rs191,650. At the same time, the price of 10 grams of gold has fallen by more than Rs8,000, settling at a closing price of Rs164,310.

The notable reduction in gold prices observed over the past two days can be attributed to a correction in the value of the US dollar in the open market. In contrast, on the international front, the price of bullion has increased by $2.42, reaching an approximate value of $1,826 per ounce.