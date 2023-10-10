Gold price releases today

Sarafa Association to hold an emergency meeting regarding the gold price.

The meeting will be chaired by Haji Haroon Chand.

The Israel-Palestine war causes an increase in gold prices globally.

Karachi: The Sarafa Association has held an emergency meeting under the chairmanship of Haji Haroon Chand regarding gold prices on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Haji Haroon Chand said that the gold rate will be released on Tuesday by linking it with Interbank.

He further stated that due to the Israeli-Palestine war, gold rates increased globally, which is why gold was not available in the local exchange market today.

However, there has been a significant decrease in the buying and selling of gold in the local bullion market. The price of gold in the bullion market has become Rs 1,95,500 per tola. Last week, the price of gold decreased by Rs 1,88,000 per tola in the gold market.

Unfortunately, once again, the gold price in the exchange market started to increase.

Earlier, the gold price in the country stood at PKR 189,900/ tola on Friday, October 6, 2023.

However, the gold rate for per 10g was traded at Rs 164,180 in the bullion market.