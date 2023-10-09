Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs 202,800/ per tola on Monday

Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs 202,800/ per tola on Monday

Articles
Advertisement
Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs 202,800/ per tola on Monday

Gold price in Pakistan on Oct 9 stands at Rs 202,800/ per tola

Advertisement

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan on Monday (Oct 9) for 24-karat stood at Rs 202,800/ per tola.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was traded at Rs 173,870 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

 

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 202,800PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 202,800KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 202,800PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 202,800PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR202,800PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 202,800PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 202,800PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 202,800PKR 2,465
Advertisement

 

Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 202,800PKR 185,899
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 166,760PKR 152,862
Per Gram GoldPKR 16,676PKR 15,286

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story