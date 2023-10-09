Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs 202,800/ per tola on Monday

Advertisement
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan on Monday (Oct 9) for 24-karat stood at Rs 202,800/ per tola.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was traded at Rs 173,870 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR202,800
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 185,899
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 166,760
|PKR 152,862
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 16,676
|PKR 15,286
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
