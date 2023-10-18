Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs205,000/tola on Wednesday 

KARACHI Gold rate for 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan satnds Rs205,000 on Wednesday (Oct 18) whereas 10 grams of 24-karat gold are traded at Rs175,754.

Globally, gold prices have experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,940 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR

Rs205,000

PKR 2,465
LahorePKR Rs205,000KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR Rs205,000PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR Rs205,000PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR Rs205,000PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR Rs205,000PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR Rs205,000PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR Rs205,000PKR 2,465
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR Rs205,000PKR 191,765
Per 10Gram GoldPKR Rs175,754PKR 164,412
Per Gram GoldPKR  17,536PKR  16,441

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

 

 

