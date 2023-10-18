Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs205,000/tola on Wednesday 

KARACHI Gold rate for 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan satnds Rs205,000 on Wednesday (Oct 18) whereas 10 grams of 24-karat gold are traded at Rs175,754.
Globally, gold prices have experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,940 per ounce.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR
Rs205,000
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR Rs205,000
|KR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR Rs205,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR Rs205,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR Rs205,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR Rs205,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR Rs205,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR Rs205,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR Rs205,000
|PKR 191,765
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR Rs175,754
|PKR 164,412
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,536
|PKR 16,441
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
