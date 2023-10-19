Gold rate in Pakistan traded at Rs205,000/tola on Oct 19

KARACHI Gold rate for 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan was traded at Rs205,000 on Wednesday (Oct 19) whereas 10 grams of 24-karat gold stood at Rs175,754.

Globally, gold prices have experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,940 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR Rs205,000 PKR 2,465 Lahore PKR Rs205,000 KR 2,465 Islamabad PKR Rs205,000 PKR 2,465 Peshawar PKR Rs205,000 PKR 2,465 Quetta PKR Rs205,000 PKR 2,465 Sialkot PKR Rs205,000 PKR 2,465 Hyderabad PKR Rs205,000 PKR 2,465 Faisalabad PKR Rs205,000 PKR 2,465

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Gold 22K Today Per Tola Gold PKR Rs205,000 PKR 191,765 Per 10Gram Gold PKR Rs175,754 PKR 164,412 Per Gram Gold PKR 17,536 PKR 16,441

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.