Gold rate increases once again

The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by 9 dollars.

The price of gold also increased at the national level.

The price of ten grams increased by 1072 rupees (1,79,698).

Advertisement

Karachi: The global and local price of gold has increased once again.

According to details, the price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market increased by 9 dollars to the level of 2001 dollars, due to which the prices of gold also increased at the national level.

On the other hand, according to market reports, the price of gold per tola increased by 1250 to 2,09,600 rupees, and the price of ten grams increased by 1072 rupees to 1,79,698 rupees.

Also Read Gold rate in Pakistan today – 22 October, 2023 In Karachi, on Saturday, October 22, 2023, the current trading rate for...

Earlier, In Karachi, on Saturday, October 22, 2023, the current trading rate for one tola of 24-karat gold stands at PKR 213,700. The bullion market reports the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold at Rs 183,220.