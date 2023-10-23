Government decides to conduct special anti-polio campaign

The campaign will be conducted in 31 provinces.

Polio virus sounds alarm for the country.

The campaign is named Outbreak Response (OBR).

Isamabad: The government has decided to conduct a special anti-polio campaign in the country. The campaign will be conducted in 31 districts of the four provinces, Bol News reported.

In this regard, the presence of the poliovirus in the country’s sewage sounded the alarm; therefore, a special anti-campaign will be launched.

Sources said that the campaign called Out Break Response (OBR) will be conducted in the districts with positive sewage samples.

A special polio campaign will be conducted in six outbreak zones of the provinces. The outbreak response polio campaign will be conducted in three phases.

The first phase of the OBR polio campaign will run from October 30 to November 5, and the second phase from November 27 to December 2, while the final phase will be held in the last week of December.

1,08,02,342 children will be vaccinated in the special polio campaign. The special polio campaign will be conducted in Karachi Central, East, West, South, Korangi, Malir, and Kemari.

Earlier, a seven-day anti-polio campaign begins across the country from Monday.

Over 40 million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine along with supplementary dose of vitamin A during the campaign.