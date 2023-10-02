Government orders SIM card re-verification nationwide

The interim government has chosen to conduct a re-verification process for mobile SIM cards across the nation, as per insider sources.

Sources report that this re-verification process will employ the Multi Finger Biometric Verification System. This decision was made during a meeting held in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attended by the interim chief minister of KP, senior military officials, and other authorities.

It’s been reported that approximately 80,624 mobile SIM cards, along with roughly 4 million unused ones, have already been blocked by the authorities.

Additionally, around 112,320 altered Afghan passports have also been invalidated. In light of this meeting, the consensus was to permit only one mobile SIM card per individual passport.