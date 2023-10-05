Govt bans 212 items of Afghan transit trade

Articles
KARACHI: The caretaker government has imposed a ban on 212 items of Afghan transit trade, Bol News reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Commerce has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the ministry’s notification, 17 types of cloth were banned from passing through the Afghan transit trade. All types of tires banned from Afghan transit trade. Taking three types of tea through Afghan transit trade is banned.

Taking all kinds of cosmetics through the Afghan transit trade, dozens of items used in toilets and taking almonds and fresh fruits in dry fruits from the Afghan transit trade are banned, read the notification.

The government has prohibited taking refrigerators in home appliances from the Afghan transit trade, whereas taking air conditioner, juicer and mixer blender from Afghan transit trade is also not allwed, the notification said.

