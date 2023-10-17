Govt challenges Supreme Court’s verdict nullifying NAB law amendments

The caretaker government of Pakistan has challenged the Supreme Court’s verdict that nullified National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case.

Back on September 15, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had invalidated changes made to the NAB laws while delivering its reserved verdict on a plea submitted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The federal government has now filed a review petition in the NAB amendments case, naming the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau, and PTI Chairman Imran Khan as respondents.

The federal government contends that there was no violation of fundamental rights in the NAB amendments and is urging the Supreme Court to reverse its decision.

The petition underscores the Parliament’s authority to enact legislation.

Prior to this, two applicants had already challenged the verdict in the NAB amendments case in the apex court.

In a majority decision of 2-1, the Supreme Court had granted approval to Imran Khan’s petition, which contested changes to the country’s accountability laws made during the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government’s tenure.

The top court had also reinstated corruption cases against public officials that had been closed after the amendments to the NAB laws.

As a result of the verdict, references against several prominent political figures in the country were reopened in the accountability courts.