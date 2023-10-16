Govt increases levy, margins on petrol, diesel again

The government of Pakistan on Monday once again increased levy and margins on petroleum products.
The document issued by the government stated a Rs5 increase in petroleum levy on high speed diesel, taking the rate up at Rs55 per liter.
While, the rate of levy on petrol is kept unchanged at Rs60 per liter.
However, Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) margin on petrol has been raised by 47 paisas.
Besides, margin on per liter petrol has been fixed at Rs7.41; while the dealer margin on petrol has been raised by 41 paisas.
Following a rise in dealer margin on petrol, it has been fixed at Rs8.23 per liter.
