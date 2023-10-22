Govt informs SC Civilians’ military trials commence

SC ordered Govt on Aug 3, 2023 to inform about initiation of trials

102 persons held following incidents on May 9 and 10

SC told Accused have option to utilize legal remedies

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has notified the Supreme Court that military courts have commenced the legal proceedings for civilians.

In response to the court’s directive issued on August 3, the government filed a miscellaneous petition to inform the court about the initiation of trials for civilians.

According to the government’s submission to the court, a total of 102 individuals were apprehended following the incidents on May 9 and 10.

The government emphasized the importance of ensuring the right to a fair trial for these detainees.

This is crucial to allow those who may be found innocent to be acquitted, and those who may receive minor sentences and have already served time in custody to be released, as stated in the petition.

Advertisement

The application also pointed out that if the accused individuals are convicted, they have the option to utilize legal remedies available to them.

Additionally, it was noted that the outcome of the proceedings in the apex court will have an impact on the trials of these accused individuals.

The detainees have been held under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, in conjunction with the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The application detailed that a total of 102 individuals were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in attacks on military installations, which included GHQ Rawalpindi, Corps Commander House Lahore, PAF Base Mianwali, ISI Establishment Civil Lines Faisalabad, Sialkot Cantonment, Hamza Camp, Gujranwala Cantonment, and Bannu Cantonment.