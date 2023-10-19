Govt taking steps to uplift agri sector; enhance processing, exports: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has outlined the government’s efforts to improve the agriculture sector, processing, and exports during a meeting with a delegation from China Oil and Food Stuffs led by President Luan Richeng.

PM Kakar informed them about Pakistan’s agriculture sector’s performance and emphasized that the government has included agriculture in the Special Investment Facilitation Council to promote its growth.

Added that Pakistan is not only focused on increasing agricultural yields but also improving processing and enhancing agricultural exports.

The visiting delegation has expressed a strong interest in investing in Pakistan, which the prime minister welcomed.