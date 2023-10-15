Govt vows to implement 4R framework in flood affected areas

Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed has reiterated the government’s commitment to implement Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction framework in letter and spirit.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, to review progress on implementation status of the 4R framework, he urged the provinces to expedite their respective projects initiated in flood-affected areas.

The provinces were also asked to submit the lists of their respective projects.

The meeting was informed that an exclusive dashboard for the 4R Framework is at the final stage which will be housed at the Planning Ministry. It will ensure real time monitoring and provide information to the donors and development partners.

During the meeting, the donor agencies expressed their commitment to continue providing support for the projects in the flood affected areas.