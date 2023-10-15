Hamza asserts new ear will commence with arrival of Nawaz Sharif o 21st Oct. Image: File

KASUR: Former chief minister of Punjab and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz has said that new ear is going to commence from Oct 21 as the true son of the country Nawaz Sharif is coming backing to steer the country out of crisis.

He said this while addressing a public gathering in Mustafaabad, Kasur on Sunday.

He said that he saluted the enthusiasm of people of Mustafaabad, and urged them to come to Minar-e-Pakistan to listen the address of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He asserted that Pakistan needs an honest and true leader to save it, adding that Pakistan’s journey of development is to begin on 21st October.

Hamza said that the PML-N government had given loans to farmers so that in coming time, the farmer would prosper.

Advertisement

Criticizing the PTI chairman, he said that Imran Khan used to say that he would commit suicide but would not go to IMF.

When he went to the IMF, he not only committed suicide, but the fact was contrary that the PTI chief not only destroyed the country financially but also created severe problems for the people.

If Shahbaz Sharif had not signed an agreement with the IMF in 16 months, the country would go bankrupt,

But it was the decision of politics and the state and the PML-N to save the state by sacrificing politics.

He maintained that political parties are elected on the basis of performance.

Nawaz Sharif during his period laid a network of motorways in the country, and PML-N did not make false promises but showed it by working.

Advertisement

The chairman PTI promised one crore jobs and five million houses but he did not honour his words. Whereas on the other hand, Nawaz Sharif ended load-shedding in the country, from 2013 to 2017, Nawaz Sharif abolished load shedding.

During the period of Nawaz Sharif, China had invested 46 billion US dollar, Hamza said, adding that PTI Chairman used to say that after two years, there is no understanding of livelihood.

Today, the dollar is 278 rupees, during the time of Nawaz Sharif, the dollar was 105 rupees.

During the reign of Nawaz Sharif, electricity was Rs7/ unit rupees, today it is 28 rupees per unit. “Whereas today is the decisive hour of which one to choose.

During my Chief Ministership, sometimes a court called him but he continued his services for the province is want very important.

Advertisement

Two hundred units of electricity were given for free which were not allowed to run.

Talking about Palestinians, he said that electricity and gas are off in Gaza, children are starving, Hamza Shahbaz

Pakistan supports Palestine politically and morally. Hamza Shehbaz

“Our hearts beat with Palestine,” Hamza Shahbaz.