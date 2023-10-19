High Court extends Lal Haveli case till October 25

The arguments of the AML chief lawyer have been completed.

The next hearing will be on October 25.

The ex-chairman of ETPB refused to cancel the registry to seal Lal Haveli.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench adjourned the Lal Haveli seal and registry cancellation case until October 25, Bol News reported.

The arguments of the lawyer for Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed have been completed.

Partial argument of Punjab Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), court orders to complete the argument on next hearing

According to the lawyer of the AML chief, the ex-Chairman of ETPB refused to cancel the registry to seal Lal Haveli.

However, the Lal Haveli was unwittingly sealed by bringing in a temporary chairman for three months.

In this regard, on May 5, a temporary chairman was appointed, the August 4th term expired, and the September 14th court ordered the sealing of Lal Haveli.

The lawyer of the former Interior Minister further said that a proprietary registry cannot be revoked; it is retaliatory action.

The lawyers urge and request to the court that Lal Haveli de Seal’s decision to cancel the registry be declared null and void.

In the response of the lawyer, the court said that the case will be completed on the next date.

However, the case was heard by Justice Mr. Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench rejected the plea to de-seal Lal Haveli, residence of former federal minister Shaikh Rasheed.

Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf heard the Lal Haveli ownership dispute case in which advocate Sardar Abdul Razzaq appeared in the court on behalf of Sheikh Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Siddique.

On the other hand, Deputy Administrator of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Asif Khan and Additional Advocate General Siddique Awan appeared.