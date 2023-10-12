Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
High-speed bus overturns in Karachi, injuring passengers

High-speed bus overturns in Karachi, injuring passengers

Articles
Advertisement
High-speed bus overturns in Karachi, injuring passengers

High-speed bus overturns in Karachi, injuring passengers

Advertisement
  • The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.
  • An incident happened near Governor House.
  • Two women were also included among the injured victims.
Advertisement

Karachi: A high-speed passenger bus overturned near the Governor’s House Sadar Zainab Market, and many people were injured after the bus overturned on Thursday, Bol News reported.

According to details, the rescue officials say that as a result of the incident, four people, including two women, have been injured. However, the injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital in Karachi for further care and treatment.

Consequently, the traffic police officials were also able to pave the way for traffic. On the other side, the traffic was also jammed due to the overturning of the bus.

According to traffic police, the bus involved in the incident has been removed with the help of a lifter.

Moreover, the traffic flow has been restored around Zainab Market and Governor House.

Also Read

Woman dies, four injured as bus overturns in Khanpur
Woman dies, four injured as bus overturns in Khanpur

The deceased woman has been identified as Sakina The injured and dead...

Advertisement

Earlier, one woman died and four other people got injured as a bus overturned near Jandupur in Khanpur.

The rescue sources said that the accident took place because of fog. The passenger bus of Al-Madina company was travelling from Khanpur to Sadiqabad. The injured and dead were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story