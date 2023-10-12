High-speed bus overturns in Karachi, injuring passengers

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

An incident happened near Governor House.

Two women were also included among the injured victims.

Karachi: A high-speed passenger bus overturned near the Governor’s House Sadar Zainab Market, and many people were injured after the bus overturned on Thursday, Bol News reported.

According to details, the rescue officials say that as a result of the incident, four people, including two women, have been injured. However, the injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital in Karachi for further care and treatment.

Consequently, the traffic police officials were also able to pave the way for traffic. On the other side, the traffic was also jammed due to the overturning of the bus.

According to traffic police, the bus involved in the incident has been removed with the help of a lifter.

Moreover, the traffic flow has been restored around Zainab Market and Governor House.

Earlier, one woman died and four other people got injured as a bus overturned near Jandupur in Khanpur.

The rescue sources said that the accident took place because of fog. The passenger bus of Al-Madina company was travelling from Khanpur to Sadiqabad. The injured and dead were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities respectively.