Highest levy achieved in country’s history

Islamabad: For the first time in the country’s history, the highest levy was collected in the first quarter of the financial year; 222 billion rupees were collected in the form of a levy.

According to details, along with the prices of petroleum products, the record burden of the petroleum levy was also put on the people.

The sources further confirm that there was an increase of 368% in the collection of petroleum levy on an annual basis from July to September 2023.

It is noted that, last year, the collection of the July-September levy was Rs 47,480,000,000, and the target collection of the petroleum levy for the current financial year is 869 billion rupees.

However, last year, 580 billion rupees were collected in the form of a petroleum levy.

Currently, a levy of 60 rupees is being collected per liter of 55 rupees per liter, while a levy of 55 rupees per liter of high-speed diesel is being imposed.

Earlier, the federal government has raised the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 per litre.

The petroleum levy has been increased from Rs35 per litre to Rs40 per litre effective from January 29, while the levy on petrol remains the same.