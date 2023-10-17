How to get truck driving license for employment in Germany from Pakistan?

Germany, a Western European economic powerhouse, stands among the top five economies globally, and its thriving industries offer vast job opportunities.

Notably, the truck driving profession has seen a surge in demand due to Germany’s pivotal role in European economic activities. This presents a promising avenue for Pakistani truck drivers seeking employment abroad.

To tap into this opportunity, aspiring Pakistani truck drivers must hold a valid CE category driving license. To meet this demand, the National Highway and Motorways Police (NHMP) in Pakistan has initiated the issuance of CE category licenses to eligible candidates. This strategic move simplifies the process for Pakistani drivers wishing to work in Germany, as they can now acquire the necessary local license for truck driving.

The launch of the CE category license was inaugurated by the Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, in a ceremonial event. He emphasized that this initiative would open up new avenues for employment, particularly benefiting the youth.

Issuing CE Category Licenses in Numbers

The NHMP aims to issue between 3,000 to 5,000 CE category driving licenses by the next year, ensuring a transparent and fair examination process. This step serves as a testament to the commitment of the department in facilitating job opportunities for Pakistani truck drivers abroad.

Where to Apply for the License

For those looking to obtain a truck driver’s license for Germany in Pakistan, the CE category licenses are currently being issued at the HTV Test Center in Sangjani, Islamabad.

Requirements for Aspiring Truck Drivers

Applicants must meet specific requirements, including holding a valid LTV driving license for at least one year. Additionally, they must successfully pass both theoretical and practical tests conducted by the Motorway Police to ensure their competency in the profession. These requirements are in place to guarantee the safety and competence of truck drivers on the road.

License Fee

Advertisement

Furthermore, applicants should be aware of the truck driver license fee, which amounts to Rs5,000, payable to the National Highways and Motorways Police. This fee is a crucial part of the application process, allowing candidates to demonstrate their commitment to pursuing opportunities in Germany.

Also Read How to get a UK international driving license in Punjab An international driving license is a special document that allows someone to...