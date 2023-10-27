IHC adjourns hearing into cypher case till Oct 31

RAWALPINDI: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing into the cypher case against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI chairman till October 31, Bol News reported.

The lawyers of the suspect had pleaded that their bail and extradition petitions were under hearing. The prosecutor pleaded that statements of the witnesses should not be recorded till the verdict was announced.

The prosecutor said statements of public witnesses could not be recorded. He said the witnesses would record their statements with the high court if it did not issue a stay order.

Earlier, the IHC rejected PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s applications against his indictment in the cipher case. The court also turned down Imran’s plea for the dismissal of the cipher case.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq delivered the verdict, which was reserved on October 16 after hearing the arguments of the parties.

Imran khan on October 25 challenged his indictment in the cipher case.

The PTI cheif filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, through his lawyers Salman Safdar and Khalid Yusuf.