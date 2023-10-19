IHC grants protective bail to Nawaz Sharif

The Islamabad High Court has granted protective bail to Nawaz Sharif until October 24, and also restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

A division bench presided over by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan conducted the hearing.

During the proceedings, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez, presented arguments. It was noted that the Islamabad High Court had previously granted protective bail to individuals declared as advertisers.

The court directed Nawaz Sharif to reinitiate the appeal on surrender, as highlighted by the NAB prosecutor.

When questioned about whether NAB objected to Nawaz Sharif’s security bond, Justice Amir Farooq inquired further.

The NAB prosecutor, Naeem Sangeeda, clarified that NAB had no objection to Nawaz Sharif’s bail and mentioned that the instructions had come from the Prosecutor General of NAB.

The court requested that the received instructions be provided in writing to the NAB prosecutor of the court.

Additionally, it was noted that the Accountability Court had also suspended the permanent warrant of Nawaz Sharif.

As a result, Nawaz Sharif has been granted protective bail until October 24 to ensure he is not arrested upon his return to Pakistan.