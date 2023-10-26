IHC rejects Imran’s plea for quashing indictment in cypher case

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Aamir Farooq, has turned down PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s request for quashing the indictment in Cypher case.

The court dismissed the plea to quash the indictment but directed that the right to a transparent trial should be ensured.

The CJ IHC heard the PTI chairman’s petition seeking the annulment of the indictment proceedings in the Special Court of Official Secrets Act.

During the hearing, Salman Safdar Advocate argued that copies of the challan were provided on October 17, and the charge sheet was filed on October 23, not allowing the required seven days for review.

The allegation was centered on changes in cypher words. However, neither the altered cypher text nor the original version was provided to them.

Since the cypher is not included in the challan, they questioned how a trial could proceed when they were unaware of the charges’ basis. Barrister Salman Safdar further stated that there was a secretive arrest and remand in this case.