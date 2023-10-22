IIOJK: 29th anniversary of Bijbehara martyrs being observed today

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the 29th anniversary of Bijbehara martyrs is being observed on Sunday (today).

Over 50 innocent Kashmiris were martyred in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district on this day in 1993, when the personnel of Indian Border Security Force opened fire on the peaceful demonstrators, who were protesting against the Indian military siege of Srinagar’s Hazratbal shrine.

In a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail, illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt paid rich tributes to the Bijbehara martyrs on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary.

He urged the United Nations to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism and initiate measures for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.