Illegal immigrants to be expelled on Nov 1: Haris Nawaz

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Hariz Nawaz on Friday said illegal immigrants would be expelled from the province on November 1, Bol News reported.

“Nowhere in the world it is allowed to live illegally,” Haris Nawaz said talking to media in Karachi. He said strict action would be taken after ending of the deadline.

He said the illegal immigrants would be dropped at Chaman and Wagah borders as they belonged to different countries.

“Proper deportation would begin on November 1. We have made a team for that which includes police, administration and NADRA officers,” he said adding that crackdown was also launched on illegal petrol sellers.

Drug peddlers were being nabbed across the metropolis, he said. He said the Balochistan border was also sealed.