Imran Khan moves IHC against jail trial in cipher case

Articles
PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday filed an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his jail trial in the cipher case.

In this appeal, he has also requested the court to declare the notification charging the Official Secrets Act court to the judge of the anti-terrorism court as null and void.

The appeal argues that conducting a secret trial within a prison setting is a clear violation of fundamental constitutional rights.

To rectify this, it pleads for the trial of the Cipher case to be ordered in an open court, ensuring transparency and fairness in the proceedings.

Furthermore, the appeal challenges the legality of charging the Official Secrets Act court to the Anti-Terrorism Court judge.

Earlier, IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq had disposed of the PTI chairman’s request.

