India breaching UNSC resolutions on Kashmir: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: In connection with Black Day being observed on Friday, a rally was taken out in the federal capital to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally started from the foreign office and culminated at D-Chowk.

Addressing the rally, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said India has been breaching the UN Security Council resolutions which recognize the right of self determination of Kashmiri people. He lamented the fact that the champions of human rights turn a blind eye to the atrocities occurring in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Information Minister said no power or weapon can suppress the freedom movement. He said the blood rendered by Kashmiri people has further intensified the freedom movement in the occupied valley. He said without justice, peace cannot be established in the world.

Senior Kashmiri leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi in his remarks said Pakistan has always raised Kashmir dispute at international forums. He said India is using Israel like tactics to change the demographic structure of IIOJK.

Advertisement

People belonging to different walks of life including Kashmiri leaders attended the rally.

The participants raised full throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people. They were also carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiri people.