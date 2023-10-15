Indian man arrested for crossing border into Pakistan

KHANPUR: Law enforcers on Sunday arrested an Indian citizen for illegally crossing the border into Pakistan, Bol News reported.

The law enforcers arrested the 17-year-old Indian man, Bapin, for entering into Pakistan from Rajasthan border in the dead of the night. Khanpur Cholistan Rangers took the man into their custody and shifted him to Islamgarh police station.

Police said a case had been lodged against the suspect at Islamgarh police station. The FIR mentioned that the Indian citizen crossed the border without any reason. During investigation, the suspect identified himself as Bapin, son of Mitla, and a resident of Rajasthan.

On September 25, an Indian father and his son had sought refuge in Pakistan, appealing to the authorities for protection after experiencing persecution from individuals described as ‘Hindu extremists’ in their home country.

Mohammad Hasnain, a 70-year-old man, and his 31-year-old son, Ishaq Amir, both residents of New Delhi, had made the decision to relocate to Pakistan due to multiple incidents of harassment by ‘Hindu extremists.’

Their journey had begun on September 5 when they departed for Dubai. Two days later, they had obtained visas for Afghanistan, and on September 8, they arrived in Kabul. From there, they flew to Kandahar and proceeded to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Spin Boldak via taxi.