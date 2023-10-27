Information minister eulogises professional staff of Bol Network

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday visited Bol Network Office in Islamabad, Bol News reported.

Murtaza Solangi was presented with a bouquet of flowers on his arrival at Bol News Office. The information minister visited various departments of the news channel. “Kudos to the great office and professional staff of Bol News,” the minister said.

He said Pakistan had the same policy on Kashmir and Palestine which had been going on for 76 years.

The information minister said India and Israel would have to give rights to Kashmiris and Palestinians one day.

Murtaza Solangi said the reports of general elections not taking place in January were incorrect. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was the final authority to give an election date, he maintained.

To a query, he said only Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could tell what he meant by providing level playing field.

“Elections will be held as per the Constitution of Pakistan. It is every party’s right to demand for a level playing field. The ECP and government both are ensuring level playing field for all the political parties,” he said.

To another query, he said Mian Nawaz Sharif was the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and it was a good thing that he has returned to his country. The courts had sentenced Nawaz Sharif and now they have restored the appeals, he maintained.