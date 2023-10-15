Interaction between Pak-China top leaders to propel ties to new heights: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that interaction in China between the top leadership of Pakistan and China will further enhance the bilateral relationship.

Speaking at a seminar “CPEC and My Life”, the Minister said the people have immensely benefitted from various CPEC projects such as Orange Train in Lahore, Thar Coal in Sindh and Gwadar in Balochistan.

He said enhancement of geographical linkages through improved road, rail and air transportation system would boost frequent people-to-people contacts and enhance understanding through academic linkages.

Murtaza Solangi said the higher volume of trade and businesses would result into integrated development which would eventually promote, harmony and sustainable development.