Intermittent drizzle makes weather in Karachi chilly

Intermittent drizzle continues in various areas of Karachi.

It is likely to hit Karachi with heavy and light rain on Tuesday.

Westerly winds entered Sindh on Sunday.

Karachi: The weather in the capital of Sindh becomes pleasant, and clouds continue to roll through the whole city, making the sky amazing, Bol News reported.

On the other hand, the intermittent drizzle continues in several parts of Karachi.

However, the intermittent drizzle continued in Shara Faisal, Jamshed Road, Baloch Colony, Tariq Road, and Bahadurabad. Westerly winds have entered Sindh since last Sunday.

Consequently, there is a chance of light and heavy rain in the city on Tuesday under the influence of western winds. In addition to that, the continuation of rain in the city will last until October 18.

Previously, the weather in the capital of Punjab became pleasant after intermittent rains in different areas of Lahore throughout the night.

According to details, the weather in Lahore became pleasant after heavy rain overnight. Cold winds increased the cold in the city.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) has predicted rain across the country, including Lahore, until October 17.

The PDM says that the temperature of the city has been recorded at 18 degrees at this time, the wind is blowing at a speed of 5 km per hour, the humidity in the air has been recorded at 83%, and there are chances of more rain.