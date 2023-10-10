IR Department FUUAST marks 60th anniversary of Pakistan-Poland Diplomatic Relations

Dr. Arif Khan’s Welcome, Dr. Arkadiusz Zulowski’s Talk.

Department of International Relations (IR), Federal Urdu University (FUUAST), Karachi, organized an event on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, to mark the “60th Anniversary of Pakistan-Poland Diplomatic Relations”.

Importantly, The Honourable Maciej Pisarski, Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, attended the event as a special guest.

The ceremony started with the national anthems of Pakistan and Poland. The documentary of the joint international conference organized by the Department of International Relations, Federal Urdu University, Karachi, and the Institute of Political Science, University of Warmia and Mazury, Poland, in 2022 was screened. Dr. Faisal Javed, teacher of the department, gave a speech highlighting the 60-year relationship between Pakistan and Poland.

Dr. Arif Khan welcomed the guests. Dr. Arkadiusz Zulowski, professor of the University of Warmia and Mazury, spoke on various aspects of Pakistan-Poland relations. Talked.

The chief guest, Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, while addressing the participants of the event, said that 60 years of Pakistan-Poland relations are a sign that the people of both countries want reconciliation and wider relations. He said that Poland is in the field of education. He will welcome the youth to his country. We can move forward together with the modern era and modern technology.

He said that after the Second World War, Poland gave importance to people-to-people relations and opened contacts with Pakistan around the world.

The Polish Consulate said that Poland will continue its cooperation with the students of Pakistan. He also gave detailed answers to the questions of the participants.

Appreciating the initiatives of the Department of International Relations in organizing the 60th Anniversary of Polish Diplomatic Relations, he said that the Department of International Relations is the most active and dynamic department of the university.

The teachers of the department are carrying out academic, teaching, and research activities with full energy. He expressed good wishes regarding Pakistan-Poland relations.

President of International Relations, Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti, thanked all the guests, students, and participants for coming and participating in the event. At the end of the ceremony, gifts were presented to the chief guest and other guests by the Department of International Relations. Assistant Professor Dr. Rizwana Jabeen performed the duties of organizing the ceremony.

